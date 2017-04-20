PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) - A suburban Kansas City, Missouri, high school is mourning their football and wrestling coach after he was killed in a freeway accident.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2o7JdzU ) reports that 37-year-old West Platte High School coach Nathan Danneman died Wednesday night when a tractor-trailer crossed the median of Interstate 29 and struck three vehicles north of Platte City.

Danneman died at the scene. His 4-year-old daughter and two other people sustained minor injuries.

West Platte’s school system hired Danneman for the coaching positions in 2013. He also was the district’s physical education and strength conditioning teacher.

West Platte was 20-28 in Danneman’s four-year tenure as football coach and finished 1-9 last season.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com