Mark your calendars: The Washington Redskins will open the 2017 season at home against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The team’s schedule, released Thursday after suspense that only the NFL can whip up for a calendar, features five nationally televised games and reveals that the Redskins will have their bye week fairly early — in Week 5.

In Week 12, the Redskins will host a game on Thanksgiving Day for the first time in team history. Washington will host the New York Giants at FedEx Field on Thursday Night Football and fight to gain in the divisional standings and for the postgame victory turkey.

The Redskins will also be on national television in Week 3 when they host the Oakland Raiders for Sunday Night Football, Week 4 when they play at Kansas City on Monday Night Football, Week 7 at Philadelphia on Monday Night Football and Week 13 at Dallas on Thursday Night Football.

After opening against the Eagles, the Redskins travel to Los Angeles to take on former offensive coordinator Sean McVay and the Rams in Week 2. They return home to host the Raiders, then go back on the road to Kansas City.

Washington should have a relatively soft landing out of the bye week with a game against San Francisco in Week 6. They then play a pair of division games, at Philadelphia and against Dallas at home before traveling to Seattle.

The Redskins get a pair of winnable games in Weeks 10 and 11 against the Vikings and at New Orleans, before playing on Thanksgiving on a short week and traveling to Dallas a week after that.

They then visit the Chargers, with Weeks 13 and 14 being the only back-to-back road games of the season, then host the Cardinals and Broncos down the stretch.

Just as they did last season, the Redskins will close the season playing the Giants, on New Year’s Eve Day in New York. The Redskins went 8-7-1 last season and just missed the playoffs due to a loss to the Giants in the final week of the 2016 season.

The Redskins full schedule is as follows:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10 vs. Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24 vs. Oakland, 8:30 p.m.

Week 4: Monday, Oct. 2 at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Week 7: Monday, Oct. 23 at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29 vs. Dallas 4:25 p.m.

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5 at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 vs. Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19 at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. New York Giants, 8:30 p.m.

Week 13: Thursday, Nov. 30 at Dallas, 8:25 p.m.

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 17 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24 vs. Denver, 1 p.m.

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 at New York Giants, 1 p.m.

The schedule for the Redskins four preseason games is as follows:

Aug. 10 at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 19 vs. Green Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 27 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:30 p.m.