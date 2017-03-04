The Washington Redskins will reportedly host a Thanksgiving game for the first time next season.

They’ll play the New York Giants on Nov. 23, a source told The Washington Post’s Master Tesfastion.

The Redskins also played on Thanksgiving last year, but in Dallas.

The team has never hosted a Thanksgiving game at FedEx Field or the old RFK Stadium.

The NFL will release its full schedule Thursday at 8 p.m. eastern on ESPN and the NFL Network.