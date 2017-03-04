The Washington Redskins will reportedly host a Thanksgiving game for the first time next season.
They’ll play the New York Giants on Nov. 23, a source told The Washington Post’s Master Tesfastion.
The Redskins also played on Thanksgiving last year, but in Dallas.
The team has never hosted a Thanksgiving game at FedEx Field or the old RFK Stadium.
The NFL will release its full schedule Thursday at 8 p.m. eastern on ESPN and the NFL Network.
