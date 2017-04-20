RENO, Nev. (AP) - A federal judge has postponed a trial until July for a Reno doctor accused of illegally distributing prescription painkillers that caused the death of a former University of Nevada football player in 2015.

Dr. Robert Rand was scheduled to go to trial April 25 on three felony drug charges, including one count of illegally distributing a controlled substance causing death.

But U.S. District Judge Miranda Du decided this week to postpone the proceedings until July 25 because a key government witness is ill. She also said she’ll reconsider whether Rand should be released from jail pending his trial.

Federal agents investigating an illegal opioid ring arrested Rand and eight others last spring after a raid at a Reno car dealership.

The alleged ring-leader, Richard “Richie” West II, pleaded guilty to drug-trafficking and possession charges in February.