ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have claimed safety Trae Elston off waivers.

The Bills were awarded Elston on Friday, a day after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 193 pounds, Elston spent part of last season on the Browns’ practice squad. He was then signed by Cleveland to a reserve/future contract in January.

He has yet to play in an NFL game. Elston initially signed with New Orleans last year as an undrafted rookie free agent, after being a four-year starter at Mississippi.

