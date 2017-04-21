The Trump administration put nine of the country’s top sanctuary cities on notice Friday that they could soon have to give up some federal funds unless they can prove they are no longer thwarting Homeland Security’s efforts to deport illegal immigrants.

The entire state of California is being targeted, as are the cities of New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Las Vegas, New Orleans and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Cook County in Illinois and Miami-Dade County in Florida round out the list.

In letters to each of the nine jurisdictions the Justice Department said they signed documents last year, when they applied for Byrne Justice Assistance Grant money, saying they complied with a section of federal law that demands cooperation when immigration agents ask for it.

“Many of these jurisdictions are also crumbling under the weight of illegal immigration and violent crime,” the Justice Department said as it sent the letters.

Sanctuary cities are those jurisdictions that thwart efforts by deportation officers to kick out illegal immigrants. One common version of a sanctuary policy prohibits local police from alerting federal agents when an illegal immigrant is in custody, or when the illegal immigrant is going to be released. Other versions refuse all contacts.

Without communication, agents are unable to issue or follow through on detainer requests asking that illegal immigrants be held for pickup.

While the new Justice Department letters don’t detail punishments, President Trump has repeatedly said that sanctuary cities could lose millions of dollars in federal grants if they refuse to cooperate on deportations.

The nine sanctuaries targeted Friday were all singled out by the Justice Department’s inspector general last year, during the Obama administration.

Not on the list was San Francisco, whose sanctuary policy has been blamed for the 2015 death of Kathryn Steinle, at the hands of an illegal immigrant.

San Francisco has already sued to try to prevent any loss of money.

Immigrant-rights activists have demanded that cities resist the Trump administration, and have called on more cities to declare themselves sanctuaries.

They argue that requiring local police to turn over illegal immigrants will poison relations between authorities and minorities.

“When people are afraid to report crimes or engage with law enforcement because of immigration status, the safety of our communities is placed at risk,” said Steve Choi, executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition.

But federal officials — both in the Obama and Trump administrations — say sanctuary cities are dangerous, both to the communities who end up getting serious criminals released onto their streets, and to the immigration agents who then have to go out into the communities to arrest them.