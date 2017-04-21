Ramping up their Congressional investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, lawmakers have invited directors of the FBI and National Security Agency to testify again, in addition to expressing a desire to hear from the Obama administration’s top intelligence officials.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Conaway has invited FBI Director James Comey and National Security Advisor Adm. Mike Rogers to appear at a closed hearing on May 2.

Former CIA Director John Brennan, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates have been requested to provide public testimony after May 2.

Last month, during the House Committee’s first public hearing, Mr. Comey confirmed his agency has been investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Last October, in the heat of the presidential election, the Obama administration formally accused the Kremlin of stealing and disclosing emails from the Democratic National Committee. At the time, Mr. Clapper issued a statement detailing how leaked DNC emails were “intended to interfere with the U.S. election process.”

Both the Kremlin and the Trump administration insist there is “no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion.”

Ms. Yates, while serving as at the acting attorney general at the start of the year, battled with the White House over the legality of Mr. Trump’s executive order banning certain immigrants and refugees. She questioned the legitimacy of the executive order and Mr. Trump fired her.