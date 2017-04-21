ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Tech’s search to replace quarterback Justin Thomas will continue into summer practice.

Matthew Jordan, who led Georgia Tech to a surprising win last year at Virginia Tech, is first in line to replace Thomas, but the redshirt junior hurt his foot two weeks ago in practice and missed the spring game Friday night.

Everyone else behind Jordan is inexperienced.

TaQuon Marshall, a converted running back, started for the first-team offense. Lucas Johnson started for the second-team offense. He and Jay Jones, the No. 2 QB for the first-team offense, are both redshirt freshmen.

The threesome combined to complete 13 of 28 passes for 147 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. They ran a combined 36 times for 178 yards and one TD.

Coach Paul Johnson hopes to make up his mind long before the Yellow Jackets begin the season Sept. 4 against Tennessee in the Chick-fil-A kickoff game. Johnson didn’t read too much into the quarterback play Friday night, particularly with Jordan sidelined.

“They didn’t play as well tonight as they have most of the spring,” Johnson said. “I was a little disappointed. We missed a lot of open receivers, especially play action, and the ball security - Jay had that thing all over the place.

“He’s going to make something happen one way or the other. But he’s done a better job of executing ball security than he did tonight.”

Thomas ended his career last season with two wins over archrival Georgia and was selected as the MVP of the Orange Bowl as a sophomore. The Yellow Jackets went 22-16 in Thomas’ three seasons as the full-time starter.

If Jordan gets healthy, Johnson is likely to go with him as the starter and Marshall as the primary backup. Marshall said he and Jordan plan to hold their teammates accountable during the offseason.

“We have to get guys rallied up,” Marshall said, “so we can get things accomplished over the summer and make sure nobody gets lazy.”

The Jackets played the scrimmage without several top receivers. Ricky Jeune didn’t dress. Brad Stewart and Antonio Messick had minor injuries in the game and didn’t return.

___

