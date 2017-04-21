The Washington Redskins re-signed running back Chris Thompson, a useful player on third downs who had a career year in 2016, the team announced Friday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Redskins extended a second-round tender to Thompson in early March, meaning that they would have received a second-round pick in compensation had another team extended an offer to Thompson that the Redskins chose not to match.

Thompson, 26, played in every game last season and gained 705 total yards with five touchdowns — 356 yards and three touchdowns on 68 rushes and 349 yards and two touchdowns on 49 receptions.

Thompson also caught two touchdown passes in 2015 but, otherwise, all those numbers represented career-highs.

At the NFL combine in March, Redskins coach Jay Gruden described Thompson’s value.

“Even if you have a first-, second-down back, I have no problem bringing Chris Thompson, a guy like that, off the bench and bringing him out there,” Gruden said. “He’s a great pass protector, great route runner and he has great value in the National Football League.”

Linebacker Will Compton, the team’s other restricted free agent, still has not been re-signed.