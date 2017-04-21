NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) - Rutgers University says “violations occurred” in its football program and is recommending self-imposed sanctions.

The school on Thursday released its response to an 18-month NCAA investigation that found seven potential violations. The investigation and potential violations focused on former coach Kyle Flood, a host/hostess program and inconsistencies in drug-testing procedures and policies.

Rutgers is seeking one year of probation, a $5,000 fine, a reduction in the number of permissible, off-campus recruiting days, a limit of 36 official visits for high school seniors and transfer students in football during the 2017-18 academic year. In addition, the school calls for a one-week probation on initiating contacts with recruits.

Rutgers fired Flood after the 2015 season.

The NCAA has 60 days to respond.