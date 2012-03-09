A Republican member of the Florida State Senate resigned from office on Friday after provoking bipartisan outrage by using the N-word and other derogatory language this week while describing fellow lawmakers.

Frank Artiles formally resigned Friday, four days after making the controversial comments.

“It is clear to me my recent actions and words that I spoke fell far short of what I expect for myself, and for this I am very sorry,” Mr. Artiles wrote in a resignation letter sent Friday to State Senate President Joe Negron.

“My actions and my presence in government is now a distraction to my colleagues, the legislative process, and the citizens of our great State. I am responsible and I am accountable and effective immediately, I am resigning from the Florida State Senate,” he added.

Calls for Mr. Artiles‘ resignation have resounded around Florida this week after he admittedly used racist and sexist language during a discussion at a private Tallahassee club Monday evening.

Mr. Artiles apologized for his comments on the Senate floor Wednesday, but nonetheless continued to face calls to resign. A formal complaint was filed hours later by State Senator Perry Thurston, Ft. Lauderdale Democrat, triggering an investigation that had been expected to conclude next week.

Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican, agreed with the senator’s decision to step-down.

“If he worked for me, I would have fired him,” Mr. Scott said Friday. “It’s disgusting. If somebody does that stuff, you fire him immediately.”

Florida law requires the governor’s office to hold a special election with respect to filling Mr. Artiles‘ seat in the state Senate, Naples Daily News reported. The embattled Republican’s staff will serve constituents across Miami on his behalf pending the results of that election, the newspaper reported.

Mr. Artiles, meanwhile, continued to generate controversy this week even after resigning. The Tampa Bay Times on Saturday reported that financial disclosures suggest the former lawmaker hired two models last year to serve as “consultants,” despite their complete lack of political experience.