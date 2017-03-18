TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - A workout class met on the steps of Denny Chimes one evening this week. Waiting to get started, the Alabama students stretched on the worn concrete next to the iconic structure on the campus quad.

Nobody seemed to take note of the history on which they stood.

It’s hard to blame them.

After years of natural punishment, the cemented hand and footprints of Alabama football legends have seen better days.

The Walk of Fame, which will get four new members before Saturday’s A-Day game, turns 70 this year.

Harry Gilmer was the first to put his hand and cleat print in wet cement just off the University Boulevard sidewalk in 1947. Since then, the tradition has progressed to the chimes steps, gone around the east and west sides and continued north toward Gorgas Library.

At this point, some of the names — Jim Loftin from 1957, for example — are nearly unreadable.

Constant exposure to the weather and a lack of uniformity over the years took a toll.

“Honestly,” said Alabama assistant athletics director for facilities Brandon Sevedge, “we try to not pressure wash them and try to leave them alone as much as we can because anything you do further degrades them and makes it harder to read them.”

It’s clear uniformity wasn’t a concern in the early days of this tradition. The size of each players’ concrete squares varies greatly. The basic layout wasn’t consistent until the practice was a few decades old. Even the type of concrete would change — some years had a mixture heavy on sea shells.

“Yeah, they’re just eroding away,” Sevedge said. “They’re kind of all … they’re real inconsistent from a concrete and the quality of the handprint — how deep it is. But they’re really in different states, all of them.”

The fragility of the patchwork tributes makes repairs difficult.

“We’ve looked at stuff but there’s really nothing,” Sevedge said. “If you start messing with them, they just look worse.”

All they can do now is focus on each new class as they arrive. A new row of uniform squares was added to the north side for Saturday’s ceremony. A few thousand A-Day fans will pile in around the quad to bear witness.

Eddie Jackson, Reuben Foster, Jonathan Allen and Cam Robinson will add their hand and footprints to the 180 already enshrined. The ceremony is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. CT before the 2 p.m. kickoff in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

A special set of all-capital letters were purchased several years ago to assure all the new captains would have a uniform look. Walk through the area and the different eras of footwear also become obvious. The old-fashioned spikes eventually became logoed cleats that preserve the shoe sponsors along with the captains.