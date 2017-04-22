ROSELLE, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a man charged in the fatal shooting of a teenage boy killed during a robbery at a youth football field has pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter.

Union County prosecutors say 23-year-old Derrick Dunn faces a 25-year term when he’s sentenced June 16.

The Roselle man was 17 when the robbery occurred in February 2012. But his case was moved to adult court, where he faced felony murder and other counts.

Authorities have said 17-year-old Darnel Mitchell was killed after Dunn and two other teens lured him to the field with the intent to rob him. They say Mitchell was fatally shot when he tried to flee.

Dunn’s plea comes just weeks after another defendant was convicted on felony murder and other counts. The third defendant is awaiting trial.