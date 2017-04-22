The movement for science is apparently third on the pecking order behind those for life and women’s rights.

The attendance at the March for Science’s flagship rally in Washington, D.C., is lagging well behind the hundreds of thousands who showed up for the March for Life and Women’s March earlier this year.

Roughly one thousand have so far poured into the event space north of the Washington Monument for the science rally Saturday morning.

Organizers said they expect tens of thousands to show up for the event, which officially kicks off at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The march also boasts hundreds of sattelite rallies around the world.