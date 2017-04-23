ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Georgia has released new football signee D’Antne Demery after the offensive lineman was arrested following an argument with his girlfriend.

Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart confirmed Demery’s release from the letter-of-intent in a statement Sunday. Demery was arrested Saturday night on charges of simple battery and criminal trespass in downtown Athens, Georgia.

Athens-Clarke County police spokesman Epifanio Rodriguez says Demery is accused of grabbing his girlfriend by the back of her neck, pushing her against a wall and also grabbing her hair. Police say Demery threw the victim, causing her glasses to fall off.

The 6-foot-7, 310 pound Demery signed in February to play with the Georgia Bulldogs. The Brunswick, Georgia, native was scheduled to begin classes in June.

Demery was released from jail on a $1,850 bond.