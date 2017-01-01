EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - For three or four hours each day, Phil Booth unwinds in his happy place.

The 15-by-20-foot box of bliss sits in the back corner of his East Lansing yard. Soothing music bounces off the walls - usually classical or jazz. Above a window is a painting titled “Your Move,” depicting two gray-haired men playing chess.

“I see things,” Booth said. “I (paint) pictures, sketches. In the spring time, I’ll get in my car and take a camera, drive around. I’ve found a few paintings that way. Traveling.”

Mementos from his old life are tucked away in the corner. Two Lansing Catholic varsity letters are pinned to a wall to the right of the side door. There are plaques - one commemorating the Cougars’ 1985 state football title and another for the 1996 state championship baseball team. Booth led both of those teams during his illustrious coaching career, which ended with more than 500 wins on the diamond and the most victories on the gridiron in Lansing Catholic history.

Booth, who is 75, left coaching altogether in 1997. He retired from teaching in 2001. He’s been in his studio since he retired just painting away.

“It’s always something I’ve been able to do, but I never had time to do,” said Booth, who was inducted into the Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame in 2007. “When I got out of football, I found out I had 25 hours a day that I didn’t know about. … I got out of baseball in 1997, so, now, I had 48 hours a day. That’s the main thing I do to keep busy.”

Booth’s paintings are displayed throughout his home, where he lives with Mary, his wife of almost 53 years. The moment she let him put his artworks around the house is the day he “passed the real test,” Booth said.

“I didn’t for a long time,” Mary said. “It could be that he started painting things that I got excited about. I don’t know.”

The Lansing State Journal (http://on.lsj.com/2omri5r ) reports that Booth was always an “art kid” growing up. He said he would doodle in class to get through the day.

“I had a friend who could always tell what I was thinking about because of my doodles,” he said.

At Western Michigan University, Booth said, he nearly studied commercial art but instead opted for a teaching degree. As a teacher and coach, he would sometimes do sketches of his players and students.

Steve Booth, who is the second oldest of Phil and Mary’s five sons, remembers stumbling across his dad’s sketch books as a kid.

“He was always a good artist,” Steve said. “I remember seeing his drawings under the bed where he kept them. But he wasn’t out drawing all the time.

“When it came time for retirement, he just picked it up again. …He always had the skill. I knew that.”

After he walked away from football in 1995, Booth began taking classes with a local artist named Natalie Hause. He worked with her for 10 years and occasionally thereafter. He credits her for igniting his artistic side.

“He had the drive and the want,” Hause said. “Then, of course, his abilities came out as he went on with his work.

“I didn’t know about his background (initially), but I do know that a lot of his students, football guys, were impressed. It inspired them. They were also interested in the arts, but didn’t think they should pursue it because of the macho football thing, you know? When he told the media that he was going into the arts, they had a lot of respect for him on that.”

Booth has shown his work to the public. In 2009, he got into the East Lansing Art Festival. He called it “prestigious.” This past summer, his work was displayed in the Ella Sharpe Museum Art, Beer and Wine Festival in Jackson. And he’s sold plenty of paintings. One went for $1,100.

Booth’s kids have tried to get him to sell his work online. But he hasn’t caught up with technology, yet. He’s just enjoying his free time.

“I used to teach (psychology), and I always felt men had a harder time with retirement than women, because men always tied their jobs in with their whole lives,” Booth said. “So when guys got my age and retired, they didn’t have anything to do. I’ve had friends of mine tell me that. I tell them that I just don’t think like they do.”

