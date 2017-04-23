A U.S. citizen has been detained by North Korean authorities after attempting to leave the country, the State Department confirmed on Sunday.

Citing “privacy considerations,” State officials declined to identify the individual, but Reuters reported the man is Tony Kim, a visiting professor at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology.

Mr. Kim was questioned and then placed into custody as he was attempting to board an international flight from Pyongyang International Airport, local reports say. He is the third American to be detained by the North Korean regime in two years.

“We are aware of reports that a U.S. citizen was detained in North Korea,” the State Department said in a terse statement. American diplomats are working back channels through the Swedish Embassy to negotiate the citizen’s release.

Mr. Kim’s detention come a particularly difficult time, with tensions between Washington and Pyongyang at an all time high.

Last week, Defense Secretary James Mattis slammed North Korea’s most recent attempt to test launch a nuclear weapon as another “reckless act” by Pyongyang to ratchet up tensions in the Pacific.

The White House announced that the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group’s mission in the Pacific would be extended by 30 days, to allow the warships time to deploy to international waters off the Korean peninsula.

The April 15 ballistic missile, in commemoration of the 105th birthday of North Korean founding father Kim Il-sung, failed “almost immediately,” officials tracking the launch at U.S. Pacific Command said at the time.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, the grandson of the nation’s founder, typically has conducted tests of mid to long-range ballistic missiles in commemoration of such events.

Despite the near instantaneous failure of the missile launch, it represented the latest violation of international sanctions banning Pyongyang’s efforts to develop a nuclear weapon.