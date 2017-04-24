NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Amtrak track work that slowed New Jersey Transit trains in and out of New York City’s Penn Station has been cleared up in time for the evening commute.

Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, Raritan Valley Line and Midtown Direct trains had been subject to delays of up to 30 minutes on Monday morning.

NJ Transit officials say the agency’s trains are now operating on or close to schedule. But Amtrak warned its customers that some delays could occur at Penn Station during the evening commute.

The track work came in the wake of derailments that occurred on March 24 and April 3.