ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - Linebacker Will Compton has re-signed with the Washington Redskins.

Compton was a restricted free agent.

The team announced the deal on Monday.

He signed with the Redskins after going undrafted out of Nebraska in 2013, playing in 48 regular-season NFL games, including 30 starts. Last season, Compton played and started in 15 games. He had career bests with 104 tackles, five passes defensed and two fumbles recovered.

