MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) - The head football coach at Marshalltown High School has been found not guilty of assaulting a student.

Court records say a six-member Marshall County jury acquitted 62-year-old Don Knock on Friday.

Marshalltown police say the student reported that Knock had grabbed and pushed him at school on Jan. 3 but caused no injury. Knock has said he was attempting to defuse a potentially hostile situation that had arisen between students.

The district declined to comment. Knock was hired for the post in May 2015 and has coached the team for two years while also serving as a physical education teacher.