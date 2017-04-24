CINCINNATI (AP) - A pretrial hearing is planned in the case of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones.

Jones faces three misdemeanor charges, including assault, in Hamilton County. Municipal Court Judge Dwayne Mallory set a Monday morning hearing in the case.

A felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance, for allegedly spitting at a jail nurse, was recently dismissed.

Jones was jailed Jan. 3 after a confrontation. Cincinnati police say Jones pushed a hotel security employee and poked him in the eye, then kicked and head-butted as officers tried to put him into a police vehicle. Jones said after his release that he shouldn’t have been arrested and that the case didn’t make sense.

The veteran player with a history of off-the-field issues also will be subject to potential NFL discipline.