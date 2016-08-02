The Washington Redskins re-signed restricted free agent linebacker Will Compton, the team announced Monday.

Compton, a defensive captain last season, played in 15 games, starting all of them, and recorded career highs in tackles (104), passes defensed (five), fumble recoveries (two) and forced fumbles (one). He matched his career-high in interceptions.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Running back Chris Thompson, the team’s other restricted free agent, was re-signed last week.

The Redskins signed Compton, 27, as an undrafted free agent in 2013 just after he finished his college career at Nebraska.

The team had placed an original-round tender on Compton, so they would not have received any draft pick compensation had they failed to match an offer from another team.