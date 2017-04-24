OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - A Maryland teenager with rare brain cancer will announce the Baltimore Ravens first-round draft pick.

The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2pUANvS) 14-year-old Obioha “TJ” Onwuanible was chosen Friday to announce the Ravens first-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Onwuanible got the news when coach John Harbaugh appeared in a prerecorded video message during an assembly at McDonogh School outside Baltimore.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation made the trip to Philadelphia possible for the eighth-grader who was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer in February 2015.