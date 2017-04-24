In a live video call from the Oval Office to the International Space Station, President Trump congratulated U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson Monday on her record-setting 534th day in space and urged students watching nationwide to prepare for a mission to Mars.

“Station, this is your president, do you hear me?” Mr. Trump began the call, with daughter Ivanka and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins flanking him.

“Yes sir, we have you loud and clear,” Ms. Whitson replied from the ISS that’s orbiting the Earth at about 17,000 mph.

“That’s what we like, great American equipment that works,” the president joked when the connection was made.

Mr. Trump called the astronaut’s record “a very special day in the glorious history of American space flight” and praised the bravery of U.S. space pioneers such as her.

“I’ve been dealing with politicians so much, I’m so much more impressed with these people,” the president joked.

Ms. Whitson called her record “a huge honor” and credited NASA, which she said is excited about Mr. Trump signing a bill that aims for a U.S.-led mission to Mars sometime in the 2030s. She did a back flip on camera in zero gravity, prompting astronaut-colleague Jack Fischer to call her “our resident space ninja.”

Parts of the U.S. space program have been scaled back in recent years, with the last of 135 space shuttle flights taking place in 2011. Astronauts fly to and from the ISS on Russian rockets and space capsules.

The law signed by Mr. Trump authorizes $19.5 billion in NASA spending, including planning for human exploration of Mars. The president said he wants NASA to speed up the timetable for such a mission.

“We want to try to do it during my first term or at worst, during my second term, OK?” Mr. Trump said. “I think we’ll do it a lot sooner than we’re even thinking.”

“We’ll do our best,” Ms. Whitson replied. “We are absolutely ready to go to Mars. All of us would be happy to go. I want all the young people out there to recognize that the real steps are going to be taken in a few years. By studying math, science, engineering, any kind of technology, you’re going to have part in that.”

Addressing students in their classrooms, the president and Ivanka Trump said it was especially important for more girls to take an interest in studies that could lead to a career in space exploration.

“I hope every young American watching today finds in your example a reason to love space and think about space,” Mr. Trump told Ms. Whitson. “We are very very proud of you and proud of your bravery.”

Ms. Whitson broke the American record for consecutive days in space held by astronaut Jeffrey Williams. The 57-year-old biochemist has also performed eight spacewalks, more than any other woman.

Her current mission was extended to September because an empty seat will be available on a Russian Soyuz capsule for her return.

Mr. Fischer told the president that his recent flight to the ISS aboard a Russian vehicle was “awesome,” and described in tones of wonder the view “that frail thin blue line” of Earth from space, and of performing experiments and living life in zero gravity.

“Yesterday I had my coffee in floaty-ball form and sir, it was delicious,” Mr. Fischer told Mr. Trump. “Oh, and now I’m talking to the president of the United States while hanging to a wall. It’s amazing. I am so proud to be a part of it. It’s also just cool.”

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.