ASHBURN, Va. — The Redskins need to shore up their defense and, lucky for them, the draft class they will be choosing from can help them do just that.

Without tipping his hand too thoroughly, Scott Campbell, the team’s director of college scouting, evaluated this year’s class this way:

“I’m excited, because I think it’s one of the strongest, deepest classes on the defensive side of the ball that I’ve seen,” Campbell said at Redskins Park on Monday.

What does that mean for the Redskins’ first selection? Good value.

“I know there’s going to be a guy sitting there at 17, or if we want to move back, there’s enough thickness of the group at several different positions,” Campbell said.

While Campbell said the draft skews toward the defensive side of the ball, that doesn’t mean that the team’s first-round selection (assuming they hang onto it) will be a defensive player. Though the Redskins have more needs on defense than offense overall, there are very few positions they would think twice about drafting.

“We’re going to take the best-player available and if that serves your needs, that’s a bonus,” Campbell said.