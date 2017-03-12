“All Day” is now a member of “Who Dat.”

Adrian Peterson will sign a two-year, $7 million contract with the New Orleans Saints, ESPN reported.

Peterson, 32, has played his entire 10-year career with the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings declined Peterson’s contract option in February after he only rushed for 72 yards in three games last season, making him a free agent.

His contract is only guaranteed for $3 million, all of which is for this upcoming season.

Interestingly enough, the Saints will play the Vikings in New Orleans Week 1 on “Monday Night Football.”