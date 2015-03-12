New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday he and the police union have overcome their differences and plan to close Rikers Island in the next 10 years.

“I would say I always know a conflict with the union [from] a conflict with the rank-and-file,” the Democratic mayor said on MSNBC.

Mr. de Blasio said that he and the police union have overcome their differences and are working together to bring crime down, which is the reason he believes the prison Rikers Island, located in the East River between the Bronx and Queens, can be shut down.

“There really is a coming together,” said Mr. de Blasio, who predicted that the prison can be closed in the next 10 years.