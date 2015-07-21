Homeland Security on Wednesday will officially open its office to assist victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants, making good on a promise President Trump made during the campaign.

Mr. Trump has identified victims of illegal immigrant crime as a forgotten population in the immigration debate and has given parents whose children were killed by illegal immigrants an unprecedented platform to make their case for stiffer enforcement.

Democrats counter with exampled of high-performing illegal immigrants, and say creating a special office could give Americans an inflated sense of the criminal threat from illegal immigrants.

The new office is dubbed Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement or VOICE.

“It really is to give a voice to victims of crimes committed by those who are in the country illegally,” said Homeland Security spokesman David Lapan.

The Obama administration had resisted such an office for victims. Instead, it created a new position that advocated for illegal immigrants within the administration.