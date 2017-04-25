NEW YORK (AP) - Transit officials say a disabled Amtrak train at Penn Station snarled the morning rush hour for commuters.

The incident at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday caused 45-minute delays. Amtrak said its train stalled just before reaching the platform but later pulled in under its own power.

It was among a number of recent headaches at the station.

On March 24, an Amtrak train derailed and bumped a New Jersey Transit train. On April 3, another Amtrak derailment led to days of delays for New Jersey Transit and Long Island Rail Road riders.

On April 14, a New Jersey train with 1,200 passengers got stuck in a tunnel for nearly three hours.

And on Friday, an Amtrak switch problem near Newark, New Jersey, caused more delays.