MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville says he won’t run for Alabama governor in 2018.

Tuberville told Sirius XM’s College Sports Nation Tuesday he thinks he could have won but decided not to run. The former Texas Tech and Cincinnati coach says he still wants to get back into athletics either as a coach, broadcaster or athletic director.

Tuberville did not immediately respond to text or voice mail messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The 62-year-old Arkansas native told the radio show that he doesn’t “think there’s any doubt” he could have won the election. Tuberville says he went to Montgomery and visited with ex-governors, legislators and cabinet members while exploring the gubernatorial bid.