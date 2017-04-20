There were already questions about which team will take former Michigan star Jabrill Peppers in the NFL draft, but a failed drug test will make it even harder to guess.

Peppers tested positive for a dilute sample at the NFL scouting combine, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.

A dilute sample means the urine test administered was over-hydrated with water, making it inconclusive to read. Other banned substances can be masked if the sample is diluted, which is why a dilute sample results in a positive test.

Peppers’ agents released a statement, following his positive test.

Peppers’ value also has been hard to gauge because he played multiple positions at Michigan. Peppers, though, told reporters at the Scouting Combine he’ll be a safety in the NFL.