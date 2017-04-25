WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say the man who fatally shot the father of former Florida State football star Travis Rudolph while working in a strip club storage room has been charged with manslaughter.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office news release says 36-year-old Paul Senat was arrested Tuesday in the death of 55-year-old Darryl Rudolph.

Authorities say Rudolph was fixing items at Sugar D’s Adult Club in West Palm Beach on Friday when Senat, another worker, moved a gun off a shelf in an adjacent room, and it fired. The bullet struck Rudolph in the back of the neck.

Wide receiver Travis Rudolph led Florida State in receiving the past two seasons and is forgoing his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Senat.