KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - New Tennessee athletic director John Currie has added College Football Playoff chief financial officer Reid Sigmon to his leadership staff.

School officials announced Tuesday that Sigmon had been hired as Tennessee’s executive associate athletics director and chief operating officer. Sigmon starts May 15 and will earn an annual salary of $285,000.

Sigmon, 42, has spent the last four years on the College Football Playoff staff. He worked with Currie from 2009-13 at Kansas State, where he ultimately rose to the post of senior associate athletic director and COO.

In a school release, Sigmon said “growing up just across the mountains from Knoxville, I am well aware of the storied tradition of Tennessee athletics.” Sigmon was raised in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Currie took over as Tennessee’s athletic director on April 1.