NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Amtrak is set to detail its plans for major repairs at New York’s Penn Station, the site of several major delays in the last month.

The national passenger rail corporation has scheduled a conference call for Thursday morning.

After a disabled train and an electrical problem in one of its tunnels caused delays Tuesday, Amtrak said it would embark on a plan to replace aging tracks and other equipment. It said that would result in some ongoing cancellations and delays.

Two derailments and other problems since late March have caused chaos for hundreds of thousands of commuters in New Jersey and New York’s Long Island, as well as for travelers up and down the corridor between Boston and Washington.