TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The Florida House of Representatives has approved a bill to compensate the family of a freshman Florida State football player who died after a workout in 2001.

The House voted 112-4 for a claims bill paying $1.8 million to the family of Devaughn Darling. Florida State agreed to settle the case in 2004 after a lawsuit alleging negligence by trainers in Darling’s death. But state law prohibits the university from paying more than $200,000 without legislative authorization.

Darling, who had the sickle-cell trait, died after doing indoor drills during off-season training. The trait can make people vulnerable to illness from exertion.

This is the 13th year that a claim bill for the Darling family has been filed. It now heads to the Senate.