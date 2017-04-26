FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - The New York Jets have waived running back Brandon Burks, wide receiver Darius Jennings, long snapper Josh Latham, linebacker Jeff Luc and defensive lineman Julien Obioha.

The team announced the moves Wednesday as it trims its roster on the eve of the NFL draft.

The Jets, who have 76 players under contract, have seven picks in the draft - including No. 6 overall. Teams can carry up to 90 players on their rosters until training camp, when there are cuts to 75 and then 53 to start the regular season.

Burks was active for the Jets’ season finale and had two carries for minus-4 yards.

Obioha spent last season on injured reserve, while Jennings was on New York’s practice squad late in the season.

Luc signed a reserve-future deal in January. Latham was signed in February.

