The Center for Medical Progress released a never-before-seen video Wednesday showing a top Planned Parenthood executive haggling over the price of baby body parts from abortions.

Mary Gatter, president of the medical directors’ council at the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, is the same executive who, in a previous undercover video, was caught saying she wanted to buy a Lamborghini with the profits from fetal tissue.

In the new video, when an undercover journalist tells Ms. Gatter he is willing to pay $50 per fetal tissue specimen, she says that’s “on the low end.”

“$50 was like 12 years ago,” she says.

Ms. Gatter also asks the undercover journalist how much fetal tissue he wants to buy.

“What kind of volume do you need and what gestational ages?” she says, adding that specimens are available up to 16 weeks.

The video comes as Republicans attempt to redirect Planned Parenthood’s nearly $500 million annual budget toward women’s health clinics that do not perform abortions.

“Tell President Trump to hold Planned Parenthood accountable for their illegal sale of baby body parts,” the video ends.

David Daleiden, CMP project lead, said taxpayers should stop footing the bill for the abortion giant.

“The volume-based sums that Planned Parenthood charged these businesses for baby parts are criminal trafficking and profiteering in fetal body parts,” Mr. Daleiden said in a statement. “The U.S. Department of Justice should take heed of the Congressional investigations’ criminal referrals and prosecute Planned Parenthood to the full extent of the law, and taxpayers must stop being forced to subsidize Planned Parenthood’s criminal abortion empire.”