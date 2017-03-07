The regular consumption of sugary beverages, including diet sodas, has negative effects on the brain, researchers have found.

They used data from the Framingham Heart Study, which was a joint project between the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute and Boston University, the online news site Sci-News reported.

People who drink sugary soda or fruit juices were shown to have, over time, poorer episodic memory and smaller hippocampal and total brain volumes.

For people who regularly consumed diet soda, they were also found to be at risk, the website reported on the study.

“We found that people drinking diet soda daily were almost three times as likely to develop stroke and dementia,” lead researcher Dr. Matthew Pase said, according to Sci-News.