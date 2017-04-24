Illicit marijuana use and cannabis-use disorders increased in states with medical marijuana laws, according to a study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association Psychiatry.

Researchers across the country examined data from three cross-sectional U.S. adult studies between the periods of 1991-1992, 2001-2002 and 2012-2013.

In the study, illicit use was defined as “getting high” with no medicinal purpose. Cannabis-use disorders were classified as substance abuse disorders under the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

The time periods were significant in that no states had marijuana medical laws between 1991 and 1992.

In 2001-2002, 18.9 percent of Americans lived in states with medical marijuana laws, and one-third of Americans lived in states with medical marijuana laws between 2012 and 2013.

The study found that for 15 states that passed some sort of medical marijuana law, from 1991-1992 to 2012-2013, illicit use of cannabis increased by 3.6 percentage points. Compared to 24 states that never had any medical marijuana laws, illicit use had increased by 2.2 percentage points.

Likewise, cannabis-use disorder, as defined by the researchers, increased in those same 15 states by 1.6 percentage point. In the 24 states with no medical marijuana laws, cannabis-use disorder increased by 1 percentage point.

The 15 states with medical marijuana laws include Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Vermont, Oregon and Washington.

The states that, up until 2013, never had medical marijuana laws include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The researchers note that changing perceptions and acceptance of marijuana could have yielded more affirmative responses in later surveys, but they highlight that the increase of reported abuse of marijuana supports their conclusion.

The researchers note that California and Colorado, in particular, warrant separate analysis as marijuana use in California was much more prevalent before it enacted medical cannabis legislation in 1996.

Likewise, Colorado approved medical marijuana in 2000, and legislative changes between 2009 and 2010 saw an increase in medical user applications — from 500 per month to greater than 10,000 per month — and from no known dispensaries to greater than 900, the author’s wrote.

The researchers said that the purpose of their study is to understand the underlying factors for increased illicit marijuana use and that based on their findings, they feel confident drawing a conclusion that medical marijuana laws are a contributing factor to increased illicit use and abuse of the drug.

“Given the potential consequences of use and persistent disability associated with cannabis use disorders, this represents a serious public health problem,” the authors wrote.