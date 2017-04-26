The truth is out there — in California — if UFO aficionados are to be believed.

A new book by co-authors Cheryl Costa and Linda Miller Costa includes a list of all documented UFO sightings across the United States. The pair tallied nearly 16,000 sightings in The Golden State from 2001 through 2015 — the most in the nation — for “UFO Sightings Desk Reference.”

“We found that UFOs were sighted in every county in the United States,” Ms. Costa told a CBS affiliate in San Francisco on Tuesday. “Every county had at least one sighting sometime in the past 15 years.”

The authors gleaned their data from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), and the National UFO Reporting Center.

“Most people were very sincere about what they reported, about what they think they saw,” she told the station. “They weren’t jerking us around. But we understand the only proof some people are going to accept is a spaceship cracked up in the mall parking lot.”

The two women surmise that California’s weather allows people to be outdoors more often, which results in more eyes on the sky.

Santa Clara County in Northern California had the most sightings with 569, the station reported. San Franciscans reported 327 UFOs during the same period.