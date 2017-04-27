The North Texas headquarters of televangelist Benny Hinn was raided this week by U.S. Postal Service inspectors and IRS criminal investigators, according to local news reports.

The search began about 9 a.m. Wednesday at Mr. Hinn’s Grapevine offices and continued Thursday morning, NBC 5 reported.

The station reported seeing a large number of federal agents walking in and out of the building with boxes, but investigators would not confirm nor deny an investigation into Mr. Hinn.

“Today, we are here on official business, we are conducting a search warrant on the premises, basically that’s all I can tell you today,” Special Agent Michael Moseley with IRS Criminal Investigations told ABC News affiliate WFAA on Wednesday.

Mr. Hinn’s office told NBC 5 that no one from the ministry would be commenting to the media.

According to Mr. Hinn’s website, the 64-year-old televangelist is currently touring Europe and was not at the office at the time of the raid.

Mr. Hinn, best known for his “Miracle Crusades” faith healing summits, was one of six television evangelists investigated by the Senate Finance Committee in 2007 over the personal use of church-owned luxury goods. All six were all cleared of any wrongdoing in 2011.