LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears drafted their latest quarterback of the future in a stunner Thursday night, grabbing North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick after trading up a spot with the San Francisco 49ers and surrendering three draft choices to do it.

There was some thought the Bears might wait a round or two before taking a quarterback after signing Mike Glennon last month to replace the departed Jay Cutler. Instead, they made a surprising move by swapping picks with San Francisco and giving the 49ers a third- and fourth-round choice this year and a third-rounder next year, too.

The 6-foot-2, 222-pound Trubisky had a breakout season for the Tar Heels last year. He set the single-season the school’s single-season record for yards passing (3,748), touchdowns (30) and total offense (4,056) in 2016. He ranked fifth in the country with a 68.0 completion percentage while throwing just six interceptions. He also ran for five touchdowns last season.

Even so, it was a surprising - and bold - move for the Bears. And it showed just how serious they are about solidifying a traditionally weak position for the team over the years.

“Oh my God, nothing like that’s ever come my way,” Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president Tom Coughlin said of the trade.

The Bears finished last in the NFC North at 3-13 in their second season under general manager Ryan Pace and coach John Fox. Years of shoddy drafting combined with a long list of injuries exposed a glaring lack of depth. It all added up to Chicago’s lowest win total since the 1973 team went 3-11, the most losses since a 1-13 finish in 1969 and a busy offseason for a rebuilding team.

The Bears dumped Cutler after eight seasons and signed Glennon, giving them some leeway to wait on a QB. But Pace jumped at the opportunity to take Trubisky. With his arm strength and quickness, they are counting on him to develop into the star quarterback the franchise has lacked so many seasons.

Trubisky ranks fifth at North Carolina in career passing touchdowns (41), sixth in yards passing (4,762) and seventh in total offense (5,201). He is the first quarterback drafted in the first round by Chicago since Rex Grossman was selected 22nd overall in in 2003.

There’s no doubt the Bears need to hit in a big way with Trubisky, given the mixed results with Pace’s first two first-rounders.

Receiver Kevin White, drafted seventh overall in 2015, has spent far more time on the sideline than the field. He missed his rookie season because of a stress fracture in his left shin and was limited to four games last year because of a fractured left fibula.

Linebacker Leonard Floyd, drafted ninth overall last year, showed some promise with seven sacks as a rookie. But he suffered two concussions late in the season.

