The Kentucky doctor who was violently removed from a United flight reached a settlement with the airline Thursday, less than a month after the incident made national news.

A provision in the settlement requires the amount of the settlement to remain confidential.

Lawyers for Dr. David Dao, the passenger, said the settlement came at the same time United issued changes to improve customer service.

United issued a statement on its website highlighting 10 changes it will make to improve customer service. The first change is limiting use of law enforcement to safety and security issues only.

Dr. Dao was violently removed from his seat by airport security personnel and dragged through the aisles of an April 9 flight. The incident was captured on video by other passengers and went viral online, drawing condemnation from around the world.

A failure by United CEO Oscar Munoz to properly address and apologize for the incident drew further condemnation from the public, media and government officials.

“Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing, and he has,” Dr. Dao’s lawyer, Thomas Demetrio, said in the statement. “Dr. Dao has become the unintended champion for the adoption of changes which will certainly help improve the lives of literally millions of travelers.”

“Our review shows that many things went wrong that day, but the headline is clear: our policies got in the way of our values and procedures interfered in doing what’s right,” Mr. Munoz said in a statement.

Among the changes introduced by United include increasing customer compensation incentives for voluntary denied boarding up to $10,000. The U.S. Department of Transportation requires airlines to offer a maximum compensation of $1,350; the investigation into Flight 3411 found that airline staff only offered $800 and the cost of meals and hotels for compensation.

Other changes directly related to the incident with Dr. Dao include limiting the use of the use of law enforcement to safety and security issues only and not requiring customers already on the plane to involuntarily give up their seat.

United also released its investigation and review of the incident.

According to the investigation, United Flight 3411 traveling from Chicago to Louisville on April 9 had resolved one overbooking issue before boarding the plane to its capacity of 70 passengers.

At the same time, another United flight was experiencing technical issues, keeping four airline staff in Chicago from arriving in Louisville in time to crew flights leaving the following day.

The airline decided to place the four staff members on Flight 3411 and started asking for volunteers to give up their seats, offering an $800 travel credit plus cost of meals and hotel accommodations, according to the investigation.

No one accepted the offer, and United staff then chose four passengers to involuntarily bump.

According to the US Department of Transportation, airlines should provide incentives up to $1,350 for volunteers to give up their seats on overbooked flights.

The investigation does not make note if compensation above $800, with meals and hotels, was offered.

Two passengers selected to leave the plane did so and were compensated, the report states. When a supervisor approached Dr. Dao and his wife, Dr. Dao refused.

“The supervisor left the plane and spoke to the United zone controller, who indicated that authorities would be contacted,” the investigation reads.

Officers from the Chicago Department of Aviation responded to United staff, boarded the plane and approached Dr. Dao.

Widely circulated video footage taken by passengers shows the officers talking with Dr. Dao while he is seated, then reaching over and forcibly pulling him from his seat. During the struggle, Dr. Dao hit his face on the armrest, before being pulled into the aisle. A limp Dr. Dao is then dragged by officers through the aisle, with his face bloody and his shirt pulled up, as passengers reacted with horror.

“Look at what you did to him, what are you doing,” one woman is heard shouting on video.

Dr. Dao’s lawyers later said he suffered a concussion, injury to his sinuses, a broken nose and two broken teeth.

“What happened to my dad should have never happened to any human being regardless of the circumstance,” Crystal Pepper, the daughter of Dr. Dao, said at a press conference on April 13. “We were horrified and shocked and sickened to learn what had happened to him and to see what had happened to him.”