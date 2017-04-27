The FDA issued an expanded recall of frozen hash browns for containing “extraneous golf ball materials,” that pose a choking risk for consumers.

The recall affects multiple supermarkets in more than a dozen states.

The hash browns under recall were produced by McCain Foods USA Inc, a division of McCain Foods Limited, one of the world’s largest makers of french fries and potato meals.

On Wednesday, the FDA released a statement of the voluntary recall of Wegmans brand O’Brien frozen hash browns. This recall followed an earlier announcement on April 21 for Roundy’s brand and Harris Teeter brand frozen hash browns.

The agency said while the contamination poses a choking hazard, there have been no reported injuries.

The products in the first recall are Harris Teeter’s 2-lb. Bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns (UPC 007203649020) and the Roundy’s brand, 2-lb. Bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns (UPC 001115055019).

The Harris Teeter products were distributed in the District of Columbia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia and Maryland. Distribution occurred after January 19, 2017, the FDA said.

Roundy’s products were distributed in Illinois and Wisconsin, at the supermarkets Marianos, Metro Market and Pick ‘n Save.

The products being recalled were manufactured on January 19, 2017. The production code date is B170119 and can be found on the back of the packaging. Any product with a different production code date is not impacted by this recall.

The additional recall of Wegmans product’s were distributed in Maryland, Massachusets, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

It is a Wegmans brand 28-ounce bag of frozen O’Brien Hash Browns (UPC 07789036523). It was distributed after October 21, 2016, the production code date on the bag is B161021.

The public is urged not to consume this product and to discard it or return it for a refund.