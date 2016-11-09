A phenomenon of men removing condoms during intercourse is putting women at risk for pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, according to a paper published in the Columbia Journal of Gender and Law.

“Stealthing,” is the intentional and non-consensual removal of condoms during sex, and it’s legal and health implications was explored in a paper by Alexandra Brodsky.

The paper includes anecdotes of women who have experienced “stealthing,” and documents an online subculture of men who praise the practice, CBS News reported Wednesday.

“Since the article was published just this past weekend, I’ve been really overwhelmed by the number of emails and tweets and personal messages I’ve received saying ‘that happened to me,’” Brodsky told CBS.

In the paper, Brodsky highlights legal avenues to prosecute “stealthing” as a form of sexual assault and to pursue justice for victims in both criminal and civil proceedings.