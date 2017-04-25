Agnes Gibboney, whose son was killed by an illegal immigrant, said Thursday she is thrilled with the changes President Trump has already made in immigration enforcement, and said she hopes he’s able to build his border wall.

“I would go and work on the wall myself,” the woman, who is in her 60s, testified to the House Oversight Committee.

She appeared before Congress on the 15th anniversary of her son’s death at the hands of an illegal immigrant. Ronald da Silva was slain by a gang member who ended up pleading guilty to manslaughter for the shooting.

Ms. Gibboney, who came to the U.S. as a legal immigrant herself, said she anguish she feels at her son’s slaying is still palpable.

“I don’t even wish it upon the guy who murdered my son,” she said.