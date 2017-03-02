After the Washington Redskins fired former general manager Scot McCloughan in March, team President Bruce Allen said that he hoped McCloughan would find work again, even before this year’s draft.

Looks like McCloughan has done just that.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, McCloughan has advised multiple NFL teams through their draft processes since his dismissal from Redskins Park.

“He [McCloughan] had a scouting service before he became the general manager of the Redskins and according to sources he is back running that scouting service and has advised NFL teams on his thoughts on the draft prospects eligible for the draft this year,” Garofolo reported on NFL Network Thursday afternoon.

Garafolo went on to clarify that McCloughan is not giving out Redskins information, just offering his own evaluations of prospects.

On Monday, Redskins scouting director Scott Campbell said McCloughan’s influence was still evident on the team’s draft board. The Redskins front office began creating the board months before McCloughan was fired.

“Certainly his influence is there from the initial boards,” Campbell said.

McCloughan has an excellent reputation as a scout so, while he will likely struggle to find another job with a title like GM, it’s not surprising that teams are interested in his evaluations.