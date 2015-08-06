The Redskins signed right tackle Morgan Moses to a 5-year extension, according to multiple reports.

The extension would make Moses the second-highest paid right tackle in the league, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That could vault Moses into the $10 million per year range.

Moses, a third-round pick of the Redskins in 2014, developed into a player who started every game over the last two season as Washington’s offense flourished.

He would have reached free agency in 2018 and commanded big money on the open market, particularly as he has the ability to play on the left as well as the right. Moses played some left tackle in 2014, his first year in the NFL.

As a mid-round pick who was considered a developmental prospect, Moses‘ Draft Day extension serves as a reminder of what solid drafting can do for a team.