METAIRIE, La. (AP) - The New Orleans Saints‘ last-ranked pass defense is adding the first cornerback taken in this year’s NFL draft.

The Saints selected Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore with the 11th overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

“I’m going to try to go in there Day 1 and show what I can do,” Lattimore said on a conference call shortly after his selection. “”I’m going to come in there not trying to be the big man on the team. I’m going to come in trying to do my job there and I’m going to get it done for them.”

Coach Sean Payton had made no secret that improving the Saints‘ defense was his priority this offseason. It was unavoidable after New Orleans led the league in offense but still finished below .500 at 7-9 for a third straight season.

The Saints ranked 27th in defense last season, allowing 375.4 yards per game, and allowed a league-worst 273.8 yards passing per game. They also ranked second-to-last in points allowed with 28.4.

The 6-foot, 193-pound Lattimore was the first cornerback selected in this year’s draft. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2016, when he had four interceptions. That was his first full season with the Buckeyes after overcoming nagging hamstring injuries during his first two years with the program.

He said he is healthy now and using methods such as acupuncture in an effort to avoid another recurrence.

Lattimore was widely projected as a top 10 pick and was not expected to even be available when the Saints were on the clock. Lattimore said he, as well, expected to be taken higher, but added, “It’s all good. I’m not really worried about it. … I just want to contribute for the New Orleans Saints right now.”

Lattimore was not surprised to be the first cornerback selected, asserting that he believed he was the best at his position in this draft.

“I’m physical and I tackle as well as cover and press,” Lattimore said. “This is a pass-heavy league, so I feel like I can press (receivers) and get in their face and disrupt everybody. So I feel like I have a good chance to be a great cornerback in the league.”

Lattimore could very well start at cornerback as a rookie. Delvin Breaux has been New Orleans‘ top player at that spot. The other opening day starter at cornerback in 2016, P.J. Williams, played in only two games last season because of a severe concussion after spending his entire rookie season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Lattimore also joins a secondary featuring second-year safety Vaughn Bell, who was Lattimore’s teammate at Ohio State. Lattimore said he’ll lean on Bell immediately to help him adjust to NFL secondary play.

Another of Lattimore’s former Buckeyes teammates is Saints second-year receiver Michael Thomas, who was the most productive rookie receiver in the NFL last season.

Lattimore said he’ll look forward to covering Thomas in practice and perhaps jokingly predicted he would get the best of those matchups.

“Right now, I’ll win,” Lattimore said, adding that he was “a little (redshirt) freshman” when Thomas would beat him at Ohio State practice in 2015.

“But now I’m a grown man, so we’re going to go at it.”

The Saints entered Thursday night’s first round with two picks in the first round. The second is the 32nd pick acquired from New England as part of a trade that sent receiver Brandin Cooks to the Patriots.

And New Orleans has been looking for help with defensive front as well, having struggled to pressure opposing quarterbacks. New Orleans‘ defense had 30 sacks last season and ranked 27th in the NFL in sacks per pass attempt.

