PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Latest on the first round of the NFL draft (all times local):

8:55 p.m.

The New York Jets have selected LSU safety Jamal Adams with the No. 6 pick in the NFL draft.

The son of former New York Giants running back George Adams will immediately help a Jets secondary that struggled last season.

Adams was expected to go within the top three picks. In three seasons at LSU, he had five interceptions and 127 tackles and established himself as a terrific defender in both man and zone coverage along with solid skills in the run defense.

The Jets’ starting safeties last season were Calvin Pryor, a first-rounder in 2014 who has been a bit of a disappointment, and veteran Marcus Gilchrist, who is coming off a serious knee injury.

The Cleveland Browns started Thursday night’s first round selecting Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. The Bears traded up to pick UNC quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and the 49ers took Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas at No. 3.

8:48 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans have given quarterback Marcus Mariota a playmaking receiver by selecting Western Michigan’s Corey Davis with the fifth pick in the NFL draft.

Davis ended his college career as the only Football Bowl Subdivision player with at least 300 catches, 5,000 yards and 50 touchdown receptions.

The Titans got a breakthrough season last year from Rishard Matthews but need another wide receiver after allowing Kendall Wright to sign with Chicago as a free agent.

The Titans obtained the pick as part of the trade that sent last year’s No. 1 overall selection to the Los Angeles Rams. The Titans also have the 18th pick.

8:39 p.m.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected LSU running back Leonard Fournette with the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft, giving Tom Coughlin the bruising back he craves in his return to the floundering franchise.

Fournette should boost one of the league’s worst offenses and take some pressure off struggling quarterback Blake Bortles.

Fournette ran for 3,840 yards and 40 touchdowns in three seasons in Baton Rouge, despite missing five games with an ankle injury in 2016. He averaged 6.2 yards a carry.

The Jaguars addressed most of their defensive needs in free agency, leaving them to go heavy on the offense in the draft.

8:29 p.m.

The San Francisco 49ers have taken Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas with the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft.

General manager John Lynch traded down one spot with Chicago to get extra picks in the second and third round this year and a third-rounder next year. The Bears took quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the pick.

This is the third straight year the Niners have taken a defensive lineman with their first pick. They took Arik Armstead in 2015 and DeForest Buckner last year.

8:21 p.m.

The Chicago Bears surprised the NFL by trading up to pick North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 pick.

There was some thought they might wait a round or two to take a QB. Instead, the Bears jumped at the chance to take Trubisky even though they signed Mike Glennon after cutting Jay Cutler.

The 6-foot-2, 222-pound Trubisky ranked fifth in the country with a 68.0 completion percentage, threw 30 touchdowns against just six picks, and averaged 288 passing yards per game.

The Bears gave the San Francisco 49ers the No. 3 pick and a pick next year.

8:10 p.m.

No surprise at the top of the NFL draft: Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett was the first choice by the Cleveland Browns.

Coming off a 1-15 season, the Browns need help everywhere. They began filling holes Thursday night by grabbing Garrett, a junior and All-American with dynamic passing rushing skills, probably the best of any player in this draft. While Garrett was bothered by some injuries last season, at times he was unblockable in the tough SEC.

Garrett is the first Aggie selected No. 1 overall.

7 p.m.

The NFL draft will begin in about an hour in Philadelphia.

The Cleveland Browns hold the first pick yet again after finishing just 1-15 last season. Though Cleveland could use help at quarterback, the Browns could also help their defense by taking Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, thought by many to be the most talented overall player in the draft.

Cleveland will be followed by San Francisco, Chicago and Jacksonville.

The first round could see a slew of players from the nation’s top college programs get selected. From smaller schools, Temple’s Haason Reddick and Western Michigan’s Corey Davis are projected to be picked among the first 15 selections.

